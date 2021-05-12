Dr. Heidi Erickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Erickson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heidi Erickson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Roger H Shelling MD4800 Linton Blvd Ste D502A, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 808-7205
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1871598508
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- The University Of The State Of New York Albany
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
