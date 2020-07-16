Overview of Dr. Heidi Godoy, DO

Dr. Heidi Godoy, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-SCH OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Godoy works at Health Quest Med Prac Onclgy in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Rhinebeck, NY and Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.