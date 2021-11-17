See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Concord, NH
Dr. Heidi Hallonquist, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (14)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Heidi Hallonquist, MD

Dr. Heidi Hallonquist, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Concord, NH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Concord Hospital.

Dr. Hallonquist works at Concord Obstetrics and Gynecology in Concord, NH with other offices in Laconia, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hallonquist's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Concord Obstetrics and Gynecology
    189 N Main St, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 228-9088
  2. 2
    Fulcrum Behavioral Consultants Ltd
    734 N MAIN ST, Laconia, NH 03246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 737-0700
  3. 3
    Concord Hospital Urologic Institute
    246 Pleasant St Fl 1, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 228-1111
  4. 4
    Concord Hospital Psychiatric Unit
    250 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 228-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Concord Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum

Treatment frequency



Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 17, 2021
    I was a patient of Dr. Hallonquist from 2013-2019. My health was very poor and I was living with chronic pelvic pain. After "other Specialists" did multiple surgeries, they told me I would always be in pain. Heidi Hallonquist took the time to talk with me, sharing her own experiences with pain. She gave me HOPE where other doctors turned their backs. Her own experience and professional knowledge has given me 80% pain relief! Dr. Hallonquist is a very caring and compassionate doctor and woman! Though I have no need for her medical care, I will always consult her on matters concerning my pelvic health. Thank you for giving me your time and wisdom Dr. Hallonquist!
    Heather M Kimball — Nov 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Heidi Hallonquist, MD
    About Dr. Heidi Hallonquist, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477613388
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hallonquist has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hallonquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hallonquist has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hallonquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hallonquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hallonquist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hallonquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hallonquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

