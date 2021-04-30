Dr. Heidi Heck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Heck, MD
Overview of Dr. Heidi Heck, MD
Dr. Heidi Heck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
Seven Oaks Womens Center Pllc7711 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Heck's since 1989, (32yrs.), when she was practicing solo, with her own private practice. She delivered my second born, in 1990. Through all phases of my life, including some that were potentially, medically difficult, I've been grateful to be her patient & remain grateful for her expertise. Dr. Heck is a leader & has consistently remained one of the best in her field. She is, quite simply, the best thing since sliced bread! She is simultaneously friendly, warm, & empathic, while maintaining her expertise with current literature, knowledge, practices and procedures in her field. Dr. Heck is a rarity & outstanding in her field. The staff & office have always been professional, personable, and a well oiled machine. I'd rate 10 stars if it were possible.
About Dr. Heidi Heck, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1750489530
Education & Certifications
- Bexar Co Hosp Dist
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
