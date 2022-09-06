Dr. Heidi Henninger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henninger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Henninger, MD
Overview of Dr. Heidi Henninger, MD
Dr. Heidi Henninger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Henninger's Office Locations
Maine Neurology49 Spring St, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine92 Campus Dr Fl 2, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, found a doctor who knows my Epilepsy problems. We discussed it in detail. She even provided examples. When I first came to Maine I was directed to a doctor in Auburn, he was great but then closed and moved to Boston. I have found from experience I had to find a doctor that knew Epilepsy, Maine provided one to pick from, so I am now very happy.
About Dr. Heidi Henninger, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henninger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henninger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henninger has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henninger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Henninger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henninger.
