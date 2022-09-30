Overview

Dr. Heidi Hermes-Shantz, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton, Olympic Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Hermes-Shantz works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA with other offices in Sequim, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.