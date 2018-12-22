Dr. Heidi Kolek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Kolek, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Kolek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Kolek works at
Locations
-
1
Riverbend Medical Group444 Montgomery St, Chicopee, MA 01020 Directions (413) 594-3111
-
2
Mercy Urgent Care175 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 732-4269
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- POMCO Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolek?
Best Gastro Dr.
About Dr. Heidi Kolek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1881667517
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hospital
- Norwalk Hosp
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolek works at
Dr. Kolek has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.