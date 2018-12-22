Overview

Dr. Heidi Kolek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Kolek works at RIVERBEND MEDICAL GROUP in Chicopee, MA with other offices in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.