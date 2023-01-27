Dr. Heidi Kozic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Kozic, MD
Dr. Heidi Kozic, MD is a Dermatologist in Media, PA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Ltd.101 Chesley Dr Ste 100, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 566-7111
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma over my right eye above the eyebrow. I went to Dr Heidi Kozic to have Mohs Surgery to remove it. She removed a penny sized skin and about 4 mm deep. It looked like a 3rd eye and I joked with the doctor asking her to blend the scar into my old age wrinkle line. After she stitched it, I joked I looked like Frankenstein so I wouldn't need a costume for the Halloween Party that weekend. It is now 3 months after the surgery and I couldn't be more pleased with the outcome. The scar is completely blended into my forehead wrinkle and it is nearly impossible to tell that I had such a large hole in my forehead. GREAT job Heidi.
- Dermatology
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Kozic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozic works at
Dr. Kozic has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Melanoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.