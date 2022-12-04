Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangelsdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD is a Dermatologist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED.
Dr. Mangelsdorf works at
Locations
Cary Dermatology Center PA101 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 210, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 467-8556
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient visit
About Dr. Heidi Mangelsdorf, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangelsdorf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangelsdorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangelsdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangelsdorf works at
Dr. Mangelsdorf has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangelsdorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangelsdorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangelsdorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangelsdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangelsdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.