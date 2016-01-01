Dr. Meredith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi Meredith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heidi Meredith, MD
Dr. Heidi Meredith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Meredith's Office Locations
Chicago Counseling Group LLC4711 Golf Rd Ste 1200, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 679-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heidi Meredith, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1538191754
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meredith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meredith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meredith works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Meredith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meredith.
