Dr. Heidi Oberhansli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberhansli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Oberhansli, MD
Overview of Dr. Heidi Oberhansli, MD
Dr. Heidi Oberhansli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Oberhansli works at
Dr. Oberhansli's Office Locations
-
1
Carson Medical Group1200 Mountain St, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 883-3636
-
2
Carson Medical Group1475 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 883-3636
-
3
Carson Tahoe Medical Group-reno10539 Professional Cir Ste 200, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 883-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberhansli?
Dr. Oberhansli is one of the best doctors around! She’s absolutely amazing!
About Dr. Heidi Oberhansli, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285758235
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberhansli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberhansli accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberhansli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberhansli works at
Dr. Oberhansli has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Amniocentesis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberhansli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberhansli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberhansli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberhansli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberhansli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.