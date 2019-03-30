Overview of Dr. Heidi Oberhansli, MD

Dr. Heidi Oberhansli, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada at Las Vegas and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Oberhansli works at Carson Medical Group in Carson City, NV with other offices in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Amniocentesis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.