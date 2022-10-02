Dr. Heidi Oster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Oster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heidi Oster, MD
Dr. Heidi Oster, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University of California (Los Angeles) and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Oster works at
Dr. Oster's Office Locations
Heidi Oster, MD10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 280, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0594Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Oster and her practcie for over 4 years and am so grateful to all of them. During that time, I've had 3 pregnancies; one that was a miscarriage and two healthy pregnancies. We had some fertility issues and the compassion, thoroughness and insight provided during every pregnancy and beyond has been fantastic. Dr. Oster, Julie, Wendy, Jen and Dr. Kohl's are all phenomenal. They are supportive, educational, caring, helpful and make you feel like you're the only patient they have! I can't say enough about these wonderful women!
About Dr. Heidi Oster, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1902863541
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- University of California (Los Angeles)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oster works at
Dr. Oster speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Oster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oster.
