See All Transplant Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Heidi Pearson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Heidi Pearson, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Heidi Pearson, MD

Dr. Heidi Pearson, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Pearson works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pearson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
    409 Bayshore Blvd # 4, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Tampa General Hospital Transplant Institute at Ft. Myers
    14131 Metropolis Ave Ste 103, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Reimplantation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pearson?

    Jul 04, 2021
    Dr. Pearson is truly exceptional. Thank you so much. I highly recommend!
    — Jul 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Heidi Pearson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Heidi Pearson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pearson to family and friends

    Dr. Pearson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pearson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Heidi Pearson, MD.

    About Dr. Heidi Pearson, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1255580080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Abdominal Transplant Surgery, Tampa General Medical Group
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Surgery, University Of South Florida
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.