Dr. Heidi Prather, DO
Dr. Heidi Prather, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Washington University14532 South Outer 40 Rd Ste 200, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
Washington University4921 Parkview Pl Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-7653Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Prather was brought in by my Orthopedic Surgeon on an emergency consultation when symptoms presented for him that he wanted her involvement on, immediately. I will forever be grateful for him getting her in within 30 minutes. She confirmed his diagnosis and set a treatment plan in motion that instant. In the beginning, April 2019, the communication via MyChart was a lengthy process and frustrating. However, by June 2019 that changed and the communication and ability to contact her staff has been great. She listens, validates my concerns and will push for things that are important and feels I should try. She has a great reputation and has put me in contact with the specialists I need for my chronic nerve disease. When I presented her with what I thought could be a ridiculous request in regards to the current temperature checks due to Covid19. She said it wasn't and took care of it instantly. It was helpful within a week. I highly recommend her.
- Sports Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
