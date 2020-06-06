Overview of Dr. Heidi Prather, DO

Dr. Heidi Prather, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Prather works at Washington University And Barnes-Jewish Orthopedic Center in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.