Dr. Heidi Puc, MD

Family Medicine
3.6 (14)
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Heidi Puc, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chittenango, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1386 State Route 5 Ste 203, Chittenango, NY 13037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 506-0738
    Hematology-oncology Associates of Cny PC
    5008 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 700, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 631-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphocytosis
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Lymphocytosis
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders

Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Heidi Puc, MD

  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013996545
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Puc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Puc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Puc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puc.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

