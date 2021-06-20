Dr. Heidi Rand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Rand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heidi Rand, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Rand works at
Locations
MULTIPLE - Dermatology - Nashville Office222 22nd Ave N Ste 504, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 324-1205
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rand?
I love Dr Rand. I’ve been seeing her for over 12yrs. As some reviews have mentioned, you do have long wait times in your visits sometimes. That’s the new norm In health care it seems when someone is in demand. She is very caring and very knowledgeable. Don’t be dissuaded by negative reviews. See for yourself first.
About Dr. Heidi Rand, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1245221985
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rand works at
Dr. Rand has seen patients for Impetigo, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.