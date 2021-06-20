Overview

Dr. Heidi Rand, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Rand works at Heritage Medical Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.