Dr. Heidi Richardson, MD
Overview of Dr. Heidi Richardson, MD
Dr. Heidi Richardson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Cancer and Blood Specialty Center910 W 5th Ave Ste 700, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 724-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, patient, explains things well. Very professional, very proficient. Removed cancer, with clean margins.
About Dr. Heidi Richardson, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
