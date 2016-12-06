Dr. Heidi Sapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Sapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heidi Sapp, MD
Dr. Heidi Sapp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Sapp's Office Locations
1
Charleston OB/GYN1027 Physicians Dr Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 740-6700
2
Charleston Obgyn LLC446 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (843) 740-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sapp is very kind and understanding. I had a very difficult pregnancy - emotionally, not physically. She would actually take the time to listen to my concerns. she was so much more than a doctor to me.
About Dr. Heidi Sapp, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1205918075
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sapp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sapp has seen patients for Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapp.
