Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Heidi Schmidt, MD
Dr. Heidi Schmidt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
- 1 795 El Camino Real Fl 1, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?
About Dr. Heidi Schmidt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851667513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.