Dr. Heidi Shors, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Heidi Shors, MD

Dr. Heidi Shors, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish and Logan Health Medical Center.

Dr. Shors works at Northwest Orthopedics/Sprt Medi in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Whitefish, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shors' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Orthopedics/Sprt Medi
    350 Heritage Way Ste 1200, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-6784
  2. 2
    Kalispell Regional Healthcare
    310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-5111
  3. 3
    Northern Physical Therapy PC
    1111 Baker Ave Ste 2, Whitefish, MT 59937 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 863-9342
  4. 4
    Logan Health - Whitefish
    1600 Hospital Way, Whitefish, MT 59937 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 206-3673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Health - Whitefish
  • Logan Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Heidi Shors, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982899795
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heidi Shors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shors has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shors.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

