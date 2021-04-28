Dr. Heidi Shors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Shors, MD
Overview of Dr. Heidi Shors, MD
Dr. Heidi Shors, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish and Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Shors' Office Locations
Northwest Orthopedics/Sprt Medi350 Heritage Way Ste 1200, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-6784
Kalispell Regional Healthcare310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5111
Northern Physical Therapy PC1111 Baker Ave Ste 2, Whitefish, MT 59937 Directions (406) 863-9342
Logan Health - Whitefish1600 Hospital Way, Whitefish, MT 59937 Directions (406) 206-3673
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Shors for a serious infection on my wrist. She made room to see me that day and was extremely thorough, caring and knowledgeable. She took time to research the best medicines for my condition, she explained everything so well and her follow-up was exceptional. I can't recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Heidi Shors, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.