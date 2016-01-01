Dr. Sorenson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidi Sorenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Heidi Sorenson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- University Of Mn Med School
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Dr. Sorenson has seen patients for Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorenson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorenson.
