Dr. Heidi Strieb, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reading, PA.
Nabil S. Muallem M.d.1330 Penn Ave, Reading, PA 19610 Directions (610) 373-3738
- Reading Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Dr. Strieb is such a wonderful Doctor. I recommend her to all of my friends. She takes the time with her patients and makes them feel comfortable. I cannot say enough wonderful things about her.
Dr. Strieb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strieb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strieb has seen patients for Pap Smear, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strieb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Strieb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strieb.
