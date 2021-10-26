Dr. Heike Schmolck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmolck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heike Schmolck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Heike Schmolck, MD
Dr. Heike Schmolck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Ludwigs U, Freiburg and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Pella Regional Health Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmolck's Office Locations
- 1 1111 6th Ave Ste A100, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 358-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Pella Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmolck is very knowledgeable, is kind & caring and answers all of our questions when we are in her office, with my mother-in-law who has ALS. She is rather difficult to get into so scheduling appointments in advance is helpful.
About Dr. Heike Schmolck, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972646917
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Albert Ludwigs U Freiburg
- U Ia Hosps Clins
- Albert Ludwigs U, Freiburg
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmolck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmolck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmolck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmolck has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmolck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmolck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmolck.
