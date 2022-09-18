Overview of Dr. Heinz Hoenecke Jr, MD

Dr. Heinz Hoenecke Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Steadman Sp Med Fdn



Dr. Hoenecke Jr works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.