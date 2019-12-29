Dr. Heitham Abdul-Baki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdul-Baki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heitham Abdul-Baki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with UPMC - Presbyterian
Dr. Abdul-Baki works at
Allegheny Center-Digestive Health1307 Federal St Ste B100, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8900
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Abdul-Baki is my husbands doctor. He helped get my husband into remission with Crohn’s disease which his first doctor was unable to do. He takes the time to talk to his patients and their family’s.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1790978542
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
- American University of Beirut Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
