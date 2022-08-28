Dr. Heitham Ajlouni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajlouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heitham Ajlouni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heitham Ajlouni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ajlouni works at
Locations
-
1
Lee Physician Group - Adult Endocrinology8960 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9646
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ajlouni?
Dr. H. has left LPG. He was the best thyroid doctor around. Very concerned about his patients and understanding about all the different thyroid symptoms and how to correct any problems.
About Dr. Heitham Ajlouni, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1497046569
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajlouni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajlouni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajlouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajlouni works at
Dr. Ajlouni has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajlouni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajlouni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajlouni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajlouni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajlouni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.