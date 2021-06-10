Overview

Dr. Heiwon Chung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from Universidade Federal De Sao Paulo and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.



Dr. Chung works at Dr James Boylan MD in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Nodule and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.