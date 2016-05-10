Overview of Dr. Hejal Patel, MD

Dr. Hejal Patel, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Andalusia Health and Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at GenesisCare in Dothan, AL with other offices in Andalusia, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.