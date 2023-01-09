See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Chandler, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Hekmat Hakiman, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.8 (82)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hekmat Hakiman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Hakiman works at Arizona Colorectal Expert in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess and Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Chandler Regional Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Colorectal Experts
    2995 W Elliot Rd Ste 4, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 844-5157
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Surgical Associates
    5111 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-4138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Hemorrhoids

Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 09, 2023
    Dr Hakiman was kind and explained everything in language that we could understand It was easy and quick to make an appointment with him
    Tom L — Jan 09, 2023
    About Dr. Hekmat Hakiman, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    English
    NPI Number
    • 1518129055
    1518129055
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    Medical Education
    • U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med &amp; Biomedical Sci
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
