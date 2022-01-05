See All Radiation Oncologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. Helaine Bertsch, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Hartford, CT
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Dr. Helaine Bertsch, MD

Dr. Helaine Bertsch, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Bertsch works at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Bertsch's Office Locations

    Hartford Hospital
    80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 545-2803
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    80 Fisher Dr, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-1000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2022
    She is enthusiastic and outgoing and makes you feel very comfortable. She is able to explain complex procedures and conditions in easy to understand terms.
    Richard P — Jan 05, 2022
    Dr. Bertsch's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Bertsch

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Helaine Bertsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013909993
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
