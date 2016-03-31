Dr. Helaine Kan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helaine Kan, DDS
Overview
Dr. Helaine Kan, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Novato, CA.
Dr. Kan works at
Locations
1
Marin Braces1730 Novato Blvd Ste E, Novato, CA 94947 Directions (415) 463-4031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter and I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Kan and her amazing Staff!! All of them are so knowledgeable, kind, patient and caring! We felt right at home...Fun office for kids!
About Dr. Helaine Kan, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1194975458
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kan accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kan.
