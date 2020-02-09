Dr. Helard Ballon-Hennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballon-Hennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helard Ballon-Hennings, MD
Overview of Dr. Helard Ballon-Hennings, MD
Dr. Helard Ballon-Hennings, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad de Medicina Humana de la Universidad de San Mart n de Porres|University San Martin De Porres College of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Desert Hills
Dr. Ballon-Hennings' Office Locations
Desert Hills9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (888) 969-7610Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Due to a move and change of insurance I found myself in third trimester without a OBGyn. I had been recommended to call Dr Ballons office so I did and within 10 minutes of explaining my situation he asked me to come in an hour later. I now have had my several prenatal visits and gave birth to my baby as well as a follow up postpartum visit. I have been nothing but happy and felt welcome at my visits in the office. The nurses are wonderful and Dr Ballon takes his time to make sure any concerns or questions of mine are answered. My delivery of my baby was a good experience due to the care of the doctor and the staff at Southern Hills. I will continue staying with Dr Ballons office as long as it is possible.
About Dr. Helard Ballon-Hennings, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346443348
Education & Certifications
- DMC Sinai Hosp|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Facultad de Medicina Humana de la Universidad de San Mart n de Porres|University San Martin De Porres College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballon-Hennings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballon-Hennings accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballon-Hennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Desert Hills
Dr. Ballon-Hennings speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballon-Hennings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballon-Hennings.
