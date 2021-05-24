Overview of Dr. Helda Barakat, MD

Dr. Helda Barakat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Barakat works at John D Roscoe MD PC in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Roswell, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.