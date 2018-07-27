See All Neurosurgeons in Key West, FL
Dr. Heldo Gomez, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Heldo Gomez, MD

Dr. Heldo Gomez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Key West, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Gomez works at Heldo Gomez, MD, PA in Key West, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gomez's Office Locations

    Heldo Gomez, MD, PA
    3428 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 627-7855
    Heldo Gomez, MD, PA
    4290 Professional Center Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 627-7855
    Heldo Gomez, MD, PA
    900 Village Square Xing Ste 270, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 627-7855
    Heldo Gomez MD PA
    1420 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd Ste 102B, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 336-3006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 27, 2018
    Cervical spondyltic mylopathy three level fusion. He did the best he could.
    Lisa in Key west — Jul 27, 2018
    About Dr. Heldo Gomez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861586455
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heldo Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

