Dr. Helen Badie, MD

Internal Medicine
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Helen Badie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine New Orleans.

Dr. Badie works at Oak Street Health Gentilly in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health Gentilly
    4800 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126 (504) 384-8431

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Dr. Helen Badie, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1285859462
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Lsu|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Internship
  • Lsu/Lsu Affils
Medical Education
  • LSU School of Medicine New Orleans
Medical Education

