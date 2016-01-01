Dr. Helen Badie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Badie, MD
Overview
Dr. Helen Badie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine New Orleans.
Dr. Badie works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Gentilly4800 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70126 Directions (504) 384-8431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badie?
About Dr. Helen Badie, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1285859462
Education & Certifications
- Lsu|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Lsu/Lsu Affils
- LSU School of Medicine New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Badie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Badie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badie works at
Dr. Badie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.