Dr. Helen Bernie, DO

Urology
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Overview of Dr. Helen Bernie, DO

Dr. Helen Bernie, DO is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Bernie works at IU Health in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Varicocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bernie's Office Locations

    Methodist Urology LLC
    1801 Senate Blvd Ste MPC1, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 962-0823
    Indiana University Health Inc
    1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 425-9147
    Indiana University Health North Hospital
    11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 494-1510
    IU Health Physicians Urology
    11725 Illinois St Ste 560, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 217-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • IU Health University Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Varicocele
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Dec 05, 2022
    She is the first doctor who actually seemed to care about me and my problems and truly want to come up with a solution that would fit my goals for intimacy and restoration. She isnt a saleman if you know what I mean. She is smart and explains things very well. Her office was great. Not sure what these other reviews are talking about but I know she use to work in a different location, but now she's at IU North office, so perhaps that fixed those issues. I cant speak more highly of Dr Bernie. You wont be disappointed. She really cares and she'll help fix your problems. She even spent extra time counselling me to stop smoking and encouraging me to control my diabetes! When's the last time a surgeon cared enough to do that??
    About Dr. Helen Bernie, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477844637
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
• Urology
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernie has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

