Dr. Helen Cheung, MD
Overview of Dr. Helen Cheung, MD
Dr. Helen Cheung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Dr. Cheung works at
Dr. Cheung's Office Locations
Wenjing Zhou MD3907 Prince St Ste 3J, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 961-9025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Helen Cheung, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1518035740
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.
