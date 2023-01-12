See All Psychiatrists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Helen Duncan, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Arcadia, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Helen Duncan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Duncan works at Helen E.Duncan MD in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen E.Duncan MD
    301 W Huntington Dr Ste 514, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Schizophrenia
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Panic Attack
Psychiatric Diseases
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 12, 2023
    She is excellent with medications and can see through all my defenses. She is as good as every other reviewer said she is. However, she no longe takes insurance. Last I checked, it was $140 per session. If you can afford that, great, but I can't. Also, she only does telephone sessions, not even video sessions. It was valuable to me to have a local psychiatrist so, when had a crisis, I could be seen immediately. She is no longer in her Arcadia office
    Barb — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Helen Duncan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194807347
    Education & Certifications

    • La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

