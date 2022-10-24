Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD
Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Locations
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates PC8901 Indian Hills Dr Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-7057Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC17001 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 885-8700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC808 E Pierce St Ste 301, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-2997Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Fasanya was great. My dad had been to several physicians and never seemed to help. She took her time with him. He is finally getting the relief he needed.
About Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1598920415
Education & Certifications
- Duke University|Duke University Hospital
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft.
