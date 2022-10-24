See All Gastroenterologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD

Gastroenterology
2.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft works at Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates PC
    8901 Indian Hills Dr Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 397-7057
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC
    17001 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 885-8700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC
    808 E Pierce St Ste 301, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 396-2997
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Medical Center
  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  • Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Jennie Edmundson
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Crohn's Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Crohn's Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
ERCP With Spincterotomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagoscopy Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft?

    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr Fasanya was great. My dad had been to several physicians and never seemed to help. She took her time with him. He is finally getting the relief he needed.
    — Oct 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft to family and friends

    Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD.

    About Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598920415
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University|Duke University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.