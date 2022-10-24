Overview

Dr. Helen Fasanya-Uptagraft, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Fasanya-Uptagraft works at Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.