Dr. Helen Feng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Feng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Helen Feng, MD
Dr. Helen Feng, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Feng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Feng's Office Locations
-
1
Becky L Wallin M D Inc A Professional Corporation2242 Camden Ave Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 963-6359
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feng?
I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Feng. She is knowledgeable, hands-on and goes the extra mile to make sure you get any and every care you might need. I find Dr. Feng easy to talk to and I never feel rushed. She has a no-frills office and the gals are pleasant and helpful. Dr. Feng and her staff have always made me feel I’m in good hands. Dr. Feng has even called me later in the evening to check up on me! I’m thankful my PCP referred me to her??
About Dr. Helen Feng, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1629174149
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feng speaks Mandarin.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.