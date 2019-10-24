Overview of Dr. Helen Feng, MD

Dr. Helen Feng, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Feng works at Bay Area Arthritis Care in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.