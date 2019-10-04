Overview

Dr. Helen Flamenbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Flamenbaum works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Gastroenterology at New Hyde Park in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.