Dr. Helen Flamenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Flamenbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Schweiger Dermatology Group - New Hyde Park3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 306, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 354-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Patient for over 20 years and my family as well. We would not see anyone else! Office assistants are terrific and very helpful!
About Dr. Helen Flamenbaum, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp-Cornell
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Dermatology
