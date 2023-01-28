Dr. Helen Frederickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Frederickson, MD
Overview of Dr. Helen Frederickson, MD
Dr. Helen Frederickson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Fall River Health Services and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.
Dr. Frederickson's Office Locations
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frederickson is one of the best doctors I have had in over 6 decades. She is an extremely talented and skilled doctor, surgeon, and oncologist. Even more important, she has a wonderful bedside manner. She is a genuinely caring person, and she makes each of her patients feel special. We are extremely lucky that she chooses to practice in Rapid City.
About Dr. Helen Frederickson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1144251786
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Colorado
- Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
