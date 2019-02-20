See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Helen Gelhot, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Helen Gelhot, MD

Dr. Helen Gelhot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Gelhot works at Comprehensive Cancer Care PC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gelhot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cancer Care PC
    12855 N 40 Dr Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 576-0094

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Helen Gelhot, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609057793
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Jewish Hosp of Cincinnati
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Webster University
    Undergraduate School

