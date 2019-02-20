Dr. Helen Gelhot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelhot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Gelhot, MD
Overview of Dr. Helen Gelhot, MD
Dr. Helen Gelhot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Gelhot's Office Locations
Comprehensive Cancer Care PC12855 N 40 Dr Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 576-0094
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring and understanding Dr. I have ever had! You don’t feel like just another number being pushed thru. Dr. Helen spends a lot of time with her patients and really listens to them.
About Dr. Helen Gelhot, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University
- The Jewish Hosp of Cincinnati
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Webster University
