Dr. Helen Gorlitsky, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Helen Gorlitsky, MD

Dr. Helen Gorlitsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Gorlitsky works at Advocare Center for Specialized Gynecology in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Columbus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gorlitsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare Center for Specialized Gynecology
    1930 Marlton Pike E Ste S93, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 424-8091
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Virtua Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology
    1 Sheffield Dr Ste 102, Columbus, NJ 08022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 291-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Yeast Infections
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Helen Gorlitsky, MD
    About Dr. Helen Gorlitsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164458683
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pa Hospital Uphs
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Gorlitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorlitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorlitsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorlitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorlitsky has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorlitsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorlitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorlitsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorlitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorlitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

