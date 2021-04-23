Dr. Helen Gorlitsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorlitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Gorlitsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Helen Gorlitsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Advocare Center for Specialized Gynecology1930 Marlton Pike E Ste S93, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 424-8091Monday8:30am - 7:30pmTuesday8:30am - 7:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Virtua Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology1 Sheffield Dr Ste 102, Columbus, NJ 08022 Directions (609) 291-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr. Gorlitsky is a great doctor. Honest, very thorough and caring, no BS, and takes my concerns seriously. I feel totally at ease with her and trust her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Pa Hospital Uphs
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
Dr. Gorlitsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorlitsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorlitsky has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorlitsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorlitsky speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorlitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorlitsky.
