Dr. Haliasos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helen Haliasos, MD
Overview
Dr. Helen Haliasos, MD is a Dermatologist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Dr. Haliasos works at
Locations
Warren Dermatology Associates LLC122 Mount Bethel Rd Ste 1, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (973) 994-1170
Memorial Hospital for Cancer & Allied Diseases136 MOUNTAINVIEW BLVD, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Directions (908) 542-3544Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have complete trust with Dr. Haliasos and the staff. The exams are thorough and the follow up is always responsible and appropriate. Wait time in the lobby or in the exam room was reasonable in all my visits. I never felt rushed during the exams. I recommended Dr. Haliasos to friends and family members.
About Dr. Helen Haliasos, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1679591358
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
