Dr. Helen Housley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Housley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Housley, MD
Overview of Dr. Helen Housley, MD
Dr. Helen Housley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Housley works at
Dr. Housley's Office Locations
-
1
Suhattai Gamnerdsiri MD Ltd.2000 Pinto Ln Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 367-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Housley?
I haven’t seen Dr. Housley since she took family leave a couple years ago, but I am so grateful she treated me. She was the only physician i saw that was finally able to diagnose me with interstitial cystitis after going undiagnosed for almost two years of excruciating pain. When I moved away for college, she connected me with a urologist she trusted in San Diego who was her professor in medical school. I am able to manage my symptoms because of the knowledge she gave me after my diagnosis.
About Dr. Helen Housley, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578509949
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Housley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Housley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Housley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Housley works at
Dr. Housley speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Housley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Housley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Housley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Housley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.