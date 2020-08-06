Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helen Kang, MD
Overview
Dr. Helen Kang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Kang works at
Locations
Arizona Center for Clinical Research5130 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 1, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 439-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kang is so nice, tells it like it is. Helps you understand whatever is going on with you. She listens and helps with good advice by explaining your condition. She is my favorite Doctor.
About Dr. Helen Kang, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1295945137
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
