Dr. Helen Kang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Kang works at ARIZONA ENDOCRINOLOGY CENTER in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.