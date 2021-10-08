Overview

Dr. Helen Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Clove Lakes ENT in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.