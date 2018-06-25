Dr. Helen Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Kim, MD
Dr. Helen Kim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ridgefield, CT.
Ahern, Galban, Kim, Mini and Surace. MDs77 Danbury Rd Ste 1, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 431-6342
- Danbury Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kim is the best doctor I’ve ever seen. She truly cares and is so thorough when it comes to explaining your health. My gyno told me I needed a procedure and she said it wasn’t necessary. Turns out she was right. I feel very blessed to have found her through a recommendation.
- Family Medicine
- English, Korean
- 1083691174
- St Paul Fp/U Tex Sw Med Ctr
