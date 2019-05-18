Dr. Helen Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Highland Park600 Central Ave Ste 333, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 535-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
My experience with Dr. Kim was excellent. She is caring and guided my wife and I through a very difficult time. It was with her help that I added two children to my family.
About Dr. Helen Kim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1861431850
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.