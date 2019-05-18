Overview

Dr. Helen Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Northwestern Fertility & Reproductive Medicine in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.